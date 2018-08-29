McGregor slams Mayweather’s gym offer

Floyd Mayweather offered up his gym for Conor McGregor to train at and the Irishman responded in typical fashion.

McGregor is currently in camp training for his blockbuster fight against UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, taking place on 6 October in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, TMZ caught up with Mayweather – who defeated McGregor via TKO in a boxing match last year – and quizzed the undefeated boxer about the UFC 229 main event.

“I know that UFC has a training facility, but we’d like him to work at the Mayweather boxing club,” said Mayweather.

“From what I know, [Nurmagomedov] is a hell of a grappler, and he can wrestle. But you know, the fans want to see you stand up and fight. That’s what they want to see.

“But Conor McGregor’s a tough competitor. Conor McGregor’s not going to back down from anyone. He’s not scared. He’s a warrior.”

Once McGregor caught wind of the offer, he responded in seemingly the only way he knows how…

Fuck the Mayweathers, except Senior and Roger.

There is no peace here kid.

Step up or step down. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 29, 2018

It seems the beef is not over between these two cash cows.

Nonetheless, McGregor faces arguably the biggest challenge of his UFC career when he steps into the octagon with the undefeated Nurmagomedov for the lightweight belt in October.