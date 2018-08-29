A breakdown of Khabib vs Conor at UFC 229

“If Conor can land that left hand, he could rock our world again. If Khabib can land even one takedown, the Irishman could be in a world of bother.”

Las Vegas is the fight capital of the World. An oasis of high-drama and excess in the hot Nevada desert. It’s the perfect setting for a fight that could well march to the very top of the annals of combat sports history.

Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 is a nuclear bomb of a match-up. We are still weeks away from even the hint of a bell being rung, but the fallout of this rivalry has already been felt the world over.

The now infamous attack on Khabib’s bus by Conor and his crew was initially condemned by UFC president Dana White as the “most disgusting thing that has ever happened” in UFC history.

In 2018, eyeballs equate to sacks full of cash and in a predictable U-turn, the UFC came to embrace the incident, especially footage that emerged from it as they proudly unleashed a juicy promo for this fight at their 25th anniversary press conference.

Two fighters were hospitalised from the bus incident, though thankfully, their injuries were not too serious.

What Conor did set a terrible example and projected a negative global image.

Conversely, we should remember that he literally hurts people for a living… This is the Ultimate Fighting Championship, not a tickling competition and as deplorable as his actions were, you have to admit it made for great television.

Right down to the part where Khabib emerged from the bus with a cold stare and a simple decree, “Send me location”.

This is cinematic gold. We have a real-life Rocky movie! I mean, if Rocky was a trash-talking billionaire from Dublin and Ivan Drago was a 155lbs Dagestani with the ability to smother you harder than your student loan debt.

Either way, as the narrative builds to a crescendo and fight fans hammer those ‘like, share and subscribe’ buttons, we have the ultimate in MMA theatre before us.

Aside from the “Big Drama Show” (a catch-phrase expertly coined by Khabib), there’s the fact that both these guys can really fight.

As reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib is 26-0 and has habitually turned high-level strikers into quivering wrecks.

In his bout before taking the belt, the 29-year-old battered dangerous striker Edson Barboza like he was a ball of dough.

The big question is, can he do that to Conor? The former double champ has made a career out of silencing doubters. Throughout his meteoric rise, spectators pointed to perceived holes in his game and each time the challenge was met, emphatically.

He dispatched Chad Mendes, an elite wrestler, as he took the interim Featherweight belt in 2015.

His destruction of Eddie Alvarez to take the Lightweight Title was a work of art when many predicted he’d never be able to hang with ‘The Underground King’ on the ground.

There are still questions about Conor’s cardio though. This was his downfall when he got submitted against Nate Diaz. He referred to fatigue in his loss to Floyd Mayweather in the boxing ring. If those issues are not addressed, Khabib will brutalise him.

For all the doubts about Conor’s cardio and wrestling prowess, those same doubts persist about Khabib’s striking. His form on the feet looked terrible in his win over Al Iaquinta, something that was quickly picked up by commentator Joe Rogan.

He looked vulnerable, albeit briefly, in his win over Michael Johnson.

He now faces a man whose strikes are so nasty he knocked out Jose Aldo, the greatest featherweight of all-time, in 13 seconds.

If Conor can land that left hand, he could rock our world again. If Khabib can land even one takedown, the Irishman could be in a world of bother. Ladies and gentlemen, the stage is set.

A contrast in styles collide on October 7. Long-standing issues will finally be settled. The winner will have a strong claim at being the greatest UFC Lightweight ever.

The caveat here is that we may never get to see it. Khabib has a history of struggling to make weight, and Conor has proven he’s capable of pretty much anything.

But IF the MMA Gods are smiling and this one goes ahead we are in for something very special indeed. Get ready for the Big Drama Show.

UFC 229 will be shown LIVE on FOX Sports Asia 10am HKT on October 7.