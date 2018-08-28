Woodley: I’ll fight Till and no-one else

UFC welterweight belt holder Tyron Woodley said there is no way he will fight a stand-in if Darren Till fails to make weight ahead of their proposed title fight at UFC 228.

Till has had problems making weight in the past, famously weighing in at 173.5 pounds for his most recent fight – a win over Stephen Thompson in May.

And according to reports the UFC is so worried that the Brit will miss the cut that they have put fellow contender Lamara Usman on notice.

Woodley, however, said that he has Till firmly in his sights and wants to beat the Liverpool

Fighter whatever happens.

There has been some back and forth between Woodley and Till in the build up to the fight, with Till saying he saw doubt in the champion’s eyes during a recent presser to promote the September 8 showdown.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Woodley said he only wants Till and has no interest in fighting Usman if the Brit fails to make the cut.

“I’m chasing greatness. If he doesn’t make weight, he takes away for me the opportunity to add a fourth title defence on my resume. Whether he’s 176 or 170 on the dot, he’s still going to get that ass-whopping.

“Me and Usman will fight at some point in time. But I’m not going to fight you on under 24-hour notice. I’ve been training for a 6-foot-3 striker, southpaw. Not a 5-foot-10 wrestler. Negative.

“I’m a world champion. I deserve proper notice. I deserve proper time to prepare and train for a world title I’ve worked so hard for. If he wants to fight me, it’s going to be a full training camp. I’ll gladly take that if offered.”