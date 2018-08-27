Here’s the official main card for UFC 229: Nurmagomedov v McGregor

The UFC has confirmed the full line-up of fights for UFC 229: Khabib Nurmagomedov v Conor McGregor.

Set for October 6 in Las Vegas, the event recently received another big boost with the news that Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis are going to face off in the new co-main event.

That means not one – but two – big fights for fans to enjoy on what has turned out to be a very deep card.

The addition of Ferguson v Pettis pushes Derrick Lewis v Alexander Volkov down to the main card, which already features the likes of light heavyweight challenger Ovince Saint Preux and rising star Dominick Reyes, and strawweight contenders Michelle Waterson and Felice Herrig.

With one or two more preliminary bouts still to be added, the exact order of the fights hasn’t been locked down, but this is what UFC 229 has in store:

Main Card

Khabib Nurmagomedov v Conor McGregor

Tony Ferguson v Anthony Pettis

Ovince Saint Preux v Dominick Reyes

Derrick Lewis v Alexander Volkov

Michelle Waterson v Felice Herrig

Preliminary Card

Sean O’Malley v Jose Alberto Quinonez

Sergio Pettis v Jussier Formiga

Scott Holtzman v Alan Patrick

Ryan LaFlare v Tony Martin

Lina Lansberg v Yana Kunitskaya

Gray Maynard v Nik Lentz