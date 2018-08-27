Here’s the official main card for UFC 229: Nurmagomedov v McGregor

The UFC has confirmed the full line-up of fights for UFC 229: Khabib Nurmagomedov v Conor McGregor.
Set for October 6 in Las Vegas, the event recently received another big boost with the news that Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis are going to face off in the new co-main event.
That means not one – but two – big fights for fans to enjoy on what has turned out to be a very deep card.
The addition of Ferguson v Pettis pushes Derrick Lewis v Alexander Volkov down to the main card, which already features the likes of light heavyweight challenger Ovince Saint Preux and rising star Dominick Reyes, and strawweight contenders Michelle Waterson and Felice Herrig.
With one or two more preliminary bouts still to be added, the exact order of the fights hasn’t been locked down, but this is what UFC 229 has in store:
Main Card
Khabib Nurmagomedov v Conor McGregor
Tony Ferguson v Anthony Pettis
Ovince Saint Preux v Dominick Reyes
Derrick Lewis v Alexander Volkov
Michelle Waterson v Felice Herrig
Preliminary Card
Sean O’Malley v Jose Alberto Quinonez
Sergio Pettis v Jussier Formiga
Scott Holtzman v Alan Patrick
Ryan LaFlare v Tony Martin
Lina Lansberg v Yana Kunitskaya
Gray Maynard v Nik Lentz