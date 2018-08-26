Gaethje sleeps Vick inside 90 seconds

Justin Gaethje powered himself back into the UFC lightweight reckoning on Saturday in Nebraska with a first-round KO win over James Vick.

Gaethje came into the fight on the back of losses to Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier, while Vick was on a four-fight winning streak, but the tables were turned as Gaethje poleaxed his opponent with a huge overhand right to end the fight inside 90 seconds.

The duo started by exchanging several kicks before Vick landed a jab and a kick, but that was as good as it got as Gaethje caught the Texan cold to send him to the canvas.

No need for Justin Gaethje to go to war tonight. "The Highlight" (19-2) delivers early brutality, collapsing James Vick in less than 90 seconds! Snapping a two-fight skid, Gaethje has finished 17 of 19 victories, 16 by knockout. #UFCLincoln pic.twitter.com/5HXkLLEdYc — Tanuki Usman (@Hamderlei) August 26, 2018

As the referee stepped in to end the fight Gaethje climbed up onto the Octagon fence to perform his trademark victory backflip.

He then immediately called out champion Tony Ferguson.