Gaethje sleeps Vick inside 90 seconds

Justin Gaethje powered himself back into the UFC lightweight reckoning on Saturday in Nebraska with a first-round KO win over James Vick.

Gaethje came into the fight on the back of losses to Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier, while Vick was on a four-fight winning streak, but the tables were turned as Gaethje poleaxed his opponent with a huge overhand right to end the fight inside 90 seconds.

The duo started by exchanging several kicks before Vick landed a jab and a kick, but that was as good as it got as Gaethje caught the Texan cold to send him to the canvas.

As the referee stepped in to end the fight Gaethje climbed up onto the Octagon fence to perform his trademark victory backflip.

He then immediately called out champion Tony Ferguson.

