Ferguson returns at UFC 229 against Pettis

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson will make his return to the octagon at UFC 229 where he faces Anthony Pettis.

Ferguson was slated to face current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in April, but a bizarre accident backstage saw him tear a ligament in his knee, cancelling the seemingly cursed match-up for a fourth time.

Ferguson last fought in October, where he won the interim belt with third round submission win over Kevin Lee.

“Champ Shit Only” Someone’s Getting Suplexed Snap Down City Style 🌃 #snapintuit SnapJitsu™️ I’ve Got Three “3” Opponents To Train For… Fuckin’ A… Bring That Shit On #ufc229 -Cucuy AKA Champ 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 @mmajunkiedotcom @usatoday pic.twitter.com/8gLJpu6Jmt — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) August 23, 2018

Meanwhile, Pettis is coming off a victory against Michael Chiesa at UFC 226 last month, brining his MMA record to 21-7. While the fight has not officially been announced by the UFC, Pettis dropped the news on social media.

The fight is part of blockbuster event in Las Vegas, where Nurmagomedov faces the returning Conor McGregor for the lightweight title.