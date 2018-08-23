UFC 229 card dealt a blow with Lobov absence

A match-up that would have added more spice to the Conor McGregor/Khabib Nurmagomedov rivalry at UFC 229 has been called off.

The man who helped start the whole mess when Conor McGregor attacked a UFC bus carrying Nurmagomedov at UFC 223 – McGregor’s friend and training partner Artem Lobov – is no longer able to fight on the card.

Lobov would have fought Nurmagomedov’s teammate, Zubayra Tukhugov, in a Featherweight showdown at UFC 229, but the fight will now take place at UFC Fight Night 138 in Canada on October 27 instead.

It was hoped the 145-pound match up between Lobov and Tukhugov would add some fire to the McGregor/Nurmagomedov rivalry ahead of the main event, but Tukhugov’s suspension from United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) will reportedly not be up in time for him to compete in Las Vegas on October 6.

Lobov is 2-4 in UFC (13-14 MMA) and has lost his last two fights. Tukhugov went 3-1 in UFC (18-4 MMA) prior to his suspension, with his last fight a split decision loss to Renato Miocano.