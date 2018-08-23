Cris Cyborg to face Amanda Nunes at UFC 232

It hasn’t been officially announced yet, but the first champion versus champion fight between women in UFC history is set for Las Vegas in December.

Featherweight champion Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino will defend her title against bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes on December 29 at UFC 232.

UFC president Dana White confirmed the existence of the superfight to Yahoo Sports after it was first reported by ESPN. Speculation had been rife for weeks that the fight was in the offing.

The match-up pits two powerful Brazilian punchers against each other and provides Nunes with a chance to become the first woman in UFC history to hold championships in two weight classes.

Cyborg is no pushover, however. A dominant fighter in the UFC for her entire career, she’s gone 20-0 with one no-contest since her only loss against Erica Paes back in 2005.

Nunes has turned into a star at bantamweight, taking the title by submitting Miesha Tate at UFC 200 before demolishing ex-champion Ronda Rousey in her first defence.

Since then she has defended her belt successfully against Valentina Shevchenko and Raquel Pennington – but Cyborg presents an entirely new level of challenge.

At first, Cyborg didn’t want to take on a fellow Brazilian, but she said she had to take the fight after being called out by Nunes.

“She called me out,” Cyborg told Yahoo Sports. “She asked for this fight, and now she has to handle it. I will see her on Dec. 29.”