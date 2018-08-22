UFC fighter shares horrific injury

UFC star Bryce Mitchell took to social media to reveal a horrendous injury he suffered while woodworking on Tuesday.

Mitchell’s description of the events a little tough to follow, but here is the just of it: He shoved a drill into his pants, the trigger was accidentally pressed when he moved and the now spinning drill bit itself was too close to his manhood.

Here is Mitchell’s description and the aftermath…

Ouch. To his credit, the undefeated fighter saw the humour in the unfortunate situation, while it no doubt made many men sit straight up in their chairs.

Also, Mitchell looks as though he’s going to get some free underwear out of it.

Yikes…😣 DM us your info, Bryce. We got you — MeUndies (@MeUndies) August 21, 2018

Worth it? Maybe.