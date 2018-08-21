Yoel Romero won’t be fighting at UFC 230 after all

The UFC’s announcement that Yoel Romero would be fighting at UFC 230 seems to have been a little premature.

The announcement of the November middleweight bout between Romero and Paulo Costa a few weeks had many scratching their heads, as Romero was injured and had recently announced a move to 205 pounds.

Well, as it turns out, Romero may not be moving to light heavyweight right away as expected, but he’s not going to be ready to compete in November.

“Maybe four or five months,” Romero told Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on ESPN.

“The doctor said, ‘Yoel needs more time.’ You know me. If you give me somebody, I take it. But you need to be smart. When the doctor says, ‘You’re ready,’ you can go. I’m waiting.”

Romero added: “I talked with the UFC and said I’m not going to go up (to 205). Maybe in the future. People need to see the belt on my body. When I take the belt, maybe I’ll go up and fight a superfight.”

Romero has missed weight for both of his last two fights, which would have been for titles if he had made it. He beat Luke Rockhold in Australia, but suffered a second loss against current champion Robert Whittaker in May.

The second fight against Whittaker saw him suffer a broken orbital bone which required surgery.