Rockhold on the cusp of Weidman rematch

Luke Rockhold is still holding out for a decent offer from the UFC to step back into the octagon against Chris Weidman.

The former middleweight champion has been in negotiations with UFC overlord Dana White for a big money fight. This is despite coming off a devastating knockout loss via the fists of the dangerous Yoel Romero in February.

While reports suggest a second clash with Weidman is on the cards for UFC 230 in November, Rockhold is yet to sign on the dotted line.

“I’m nowhere near done fighting, but it’s got to make sense.” the 33-year-old told MMA Junkie.

“I’m not going to take off time and lose money to go fight. I love what I do, and I know I have a lot more to give in this sport. But these people need to get their contracts straight. They need to get their priorities straight with what they want and where they want to go. I know what I want. Everything is good. I’m not going to (expletive) lose money fighting. I’m doing very well outside the cage.

“I want it to mean something, and for me, everything is open right now. I don’t need to rush anything. Everything is open right now. I don’t need to rush anything. This is good. They’ve got to give me something sexy and entice me with something good. Nothing’s official.”

Rockhold defeated Weidman via punches at UFC 194 in 2015 to win the UFC middleweight championship.