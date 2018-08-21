Khabib: ‘lucky punch’ McGregor’s only chance

Khabib Nurmagomedov has spoken of his desire to beat rival Conor McGregor when the two finally meet in the Octagon October 6 in Las Vegas.

The present and former lightweight champions will go head-to-head at the T-Mobile Arena as the headline act of UFC 229, and the Russian has made it clear that he thinks ‘the Notorious’ has little chance of a victory.

In fact, Nurmagomedov, one of the most-feared wrestlers in MMA, said that the Irishman has just one chance of beating him, and that is if he lands a ‘lucky punch’.

The Russian champion appears supremely confident about his chances against McGregor, saying on a recent promotional clip that it was his dream to smash the Irishman.

“He has only left hand,” Nurmagomedov says

“My dream is to smash this guy,” he adds. “My dream is to make this guy chicken inside the cage.”

The highly anticipated fight will see a stark contrast in styles, with the lightning fast McGregor known for his boxing technique and quick hands, while the ‘Eagle’ is renowned for his powerful ‘ground and pound’ wrestling technique.

UFC superstar McGregor returns to the Octagon as the underdog after two years away from the sport, his last fight a knockout victory over Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205.

Nurmagomedov’s last fought in April when he earned a unanimous decision win over Al Iaquinta at UFC 223.