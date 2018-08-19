White: St-Pierre won’t face McGregor/Khabib victor

UFC President Dana White said there are currently no plans for former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre to face the winner of October’s Khabib Nurmagomedov v Conor McGregor lightweight title fight.

The last time St-Pierre was in action was at UFC 217 on November 4, 2017, when he won the UFC Middleweight Championship by defeating Michael Bisping.

But following that victory, he vacated the title due to “health reasons”.

St-Pierre has now stated that he would love to face the winner of the UFC 229 bout between Nurmagomedov and McGregor, but White told MMAJunkie that there were no plans for that to happen.

“I’m not interested in that fight,” White said. “He knows that, and I’ve told him that many times.

“Georges St-Pierre is looking for one-off fights where he can make a lot of money, which, it’s smart – that’s what he should do,” White said. “But we’re not interested in that.”

White, however, is interested in seeing St-Pierre return to fight at 170-pounds, a division he dominated for years.

“I’m interested in Georges St-Pierre coming back at 170 (pounds) – not at 155 pounds,” White added.