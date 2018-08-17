Anderson Silva gives Khabib the edge over McGregor

Both Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov are in the prime of their careers, but Anderson Silva is giving the Russian the edge in their upcoming superfight.

McGregor v Nurmagomedov is shaping up to be an epic clash, pitting the undefeated lightweight champion against the former champion who has lost just once in the last eight years.

Both fighters have wiped the floor with most of their opponents, although they have employed different tactics in doing so, Khabib using his superior wrestling skills and McGregor using his strike power to awesome effect.

Everything about the match suggests it is going to be a classic, fascinating in terms of the clash of styles and highly unpredictable in terms of the outcome.

But while there is little to choose between them, UFC great Anderson Silva reckons Nurmagomedov is the better fighter.

“Khabib [Nurmagomedov] is a great fighter. I’m very impressed,” he told the Inquisitr.

“Conor [McGregor] is a great fighter. Having a new generation of fighters, especially in the UFC, this is a huge company that’s worked for a long time to get the great fighters in the sport.

“I think Khabib is the best, here, in this moment.”

Is Silva right? Will McGregor fall to another grappler? Or will he be able to exploit some holes in Nurmagomedov’s defence and footwork?

All will be revealed at UFC 229 on October 6 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.