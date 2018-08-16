McGregor breaks silence on Khabib fight

Conor McGregor has fired a warning shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov ahead of their eagerly-anticipated grudge match.

Up till now, the fast-talking Irishman has had little to say about the upcoming UFC 229 superfight, which will take place in Las Vegas in a couple of months’ time.

But the Dubliner has seemingly made his first statement on the bout in a post to Instagram, sharing a picture of himself in training mode along with a caption that read: “You’ll only see me coming if I want you to.”

Nurmagomedov is no pushover and many regard him as McGregor’s most challenging fight to date, with his unmatched grappling and wrestling skills expected to cause the Irishman plenty of problems.

Khabib’s father, Abdulmanap, certainly doesn’t see his son becoming one of McGregor’s victims.

“Let’s put together the best wrestling coaches from Dagestan, Japan, USA, Turkey – even they will not be able to prepare McGregor for this fight in three months,” he told Alexander Lyutikov. “No one can help him.

“You can’t do that in such a short time. He needs to start studying it from the beginning. To improve his wrestling in several months, it’s impossible.

“Conor is dangerous for eight to nine minutes, no more. After the first clinch, Khabib will take him down.

“We will finish this fight when we want. We respect our fans.

“If they want to watch all five rounds, we will fight all five rounds.

“But after two rounds, he has nothing to do on his feet. After two rounds, he will not be able to do anything.

“We don’t want to lose even one round. Khabib has never lost a single round.

“Only a referee can protect Conor, that’s why he will be in the cage.”