Covington rooting for Woodley at UFC 228

Colby Covington said he is hoping Tyron Woodley will beat Darren Till at UFC 228 early next month so he can finally get to fight Woodley as the champion.

Covington, talking on the BJ Penn radio show, accused the welterweight champion of avoiding him in the past and said that a successful defence on September 8 means that he will finally be able to meet Woodley in the Octagon.

The two trained together several years ago and according to Covington, he proved himself the top dog in their exchanges.

The famously trash-talking Covington, 30, lived up to his nickname of “Chaos” as he took aim at Woodley.

“It’s gonna be the doughboy [Till] versus the soy boy [Woodley] at UFC 228,” Covington said. “I mean I never thought I would say this, but I’m actually rooting for Woodley. I want him to win, because I don’t want him to f**k up everything I built.

“I built this fight with him for over a year and a half. I’ve been begging to fight him, dude, he’s ducking me every shot he can.

“So I’m begging for Woodley not to f**k this up, but I just don’t know. I don’t know what’s left in the tank. Man, he’s older… man, he’s 36.

“He’s been in Hollywood. He’s on his little soy boy diet. He’s doing his little B-list movies that are going straight to DVD that no one cares about.”

Covington will be officially stripped of his interim title ahead of the fight, but will be first choice to meet the winner as the number one contender.

He was unable to fight Woodley in September due to having nasal surgery, with the UFC instead deciding to give Till a shot at the title.