Malignaggi takes aim at McGregor… again

Paulie Malignaggi says Conor McGregor will ‘give up’ in his fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov in the same way that he supposedly ‘gave up’ in his first fight with Nate Diaz.

McGregor and Malignaggi have history.

In preparing for his boxing fight with Floyd Mayweather, McGregor used Malignaggi as a sparring partner.

Afterwards, Malignaggi refuted McGregor’s claims that he was beat up in sparring but then UFC President Dana White released a brief video of the session showing McGregor knocking Malignaggi down.

Recently, McGregor commented on a Tweet that indicated the video’s anniversary.

Time flies when you are on your ass. https://t.co/YDhLHi2p0o — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 11, 2018

Needless to say, that incensed Malignaggi. And in an interview this week, the 37-year-old let rip at McGregor.

Speaking about the Irishman’s upcoming fight with Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, Malignaggi gave him no chance and strongly questioned his courage and bravery.

“Here’s the thing about Conor, I’ve said that he has no balls and he has a problem with this fight,” said Malignaggi.

“Khabib is not a guy that will put you out of your misery. Remember the Nate Diaz fight, when he shot in on Nate Diaz and got submitted? Nate Diaz is a guy you don’t want to wind up on the ground with because he’s a black belt in jiu-jitsu and he’ll submit you right away. If you’re gonna fight Nate Diaz, you have to keep the fight standing up.

“In that fight against Nate Diaz though, he’s getting pummeled in round two and he’s probably gonna get pummeled for the rest of the fight, so what does he do? He needs a way out of it because he doesn’t want to get beat up for four straight rounds. So what does he do? He goes, ‘If I take this fight to the ground, Nate will submit me and then it won’t look like I quit.’ Because if you’re fighting Nate Diaz, common sense tells you that you don’t want to wind up on the ground.

“Conor is the one that took that fight to the ground. He shot in looking to take that fight to the ground. Why did he do that? Because he’s trying to quit. If Nate puts him in a submission, he can quit and then it looks like ‘Oh well, I had to tap out.’ But really the decision was made when he shot in that he was quitting already.

“Now, Khabib is not a guy that’s known as a submission guy. Now, I’m not a mixed martial arts expert, but Khabib is more of a ground and pound guy, which means you don’t have the option to be submitted really because Khabib will just keep you on the ground and punish you and beat you and beat you and beat you.

“Now, granted, Conor has some skills standing up a little bit and maybe Khabib will have a hard time getting it to the ground, but if the fight ends up on the ground, it’s only a beating for Conor.

“So how is a guy with no balls gonna take a good beating for five rounds when he looks to quit as soon as he gets uncomfortable? That’s the question of the day really.”

Brave words from a retired boxer.