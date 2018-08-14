Khabib’s dad on McGregor: ‘We will choke him out’

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father Abdulmanap is confident his son is going to wipe the floor with Conor McGregor.

McGregor became the lightweight champion in November 2016 after defeating Eddie Alvarez – making himself a simultaneous two-weight world champion in the process.

But the Irishman was stripped of his title due to inactivity, paving the way for Nurmagomedov to claim the belt in the main event of UFC 223 on October 6.

This has led many to question Nurmagomedov’s legitimacy as champion, because he didn’t dethrone McGregor in taking the title.

But Abdulmanap sees it very differently, and reckons McGregor was the champion who lacked legitimacy.

“I think Conor understands that he wasn’t the real champion at 155 [pounds],” Abdulmanap told Alexander Lyutikov.

“He only fought against two lightweights and one of them choked him out.

“When he took the belt, there were about six lightweights who were stronger than him.

“There are a lot of fighters who deserve a title shot more than Conor. For example, (Dustin) Poirier.

“He can keep a high pace, he tries to finish opponents. Poirier is the real contender.”

Abdulmanap also reckons McGregor is just taking the fight for another big payday, and that it won’t turn out well for him.

“[Conor] will not earn the same money in any other fight,” he said. “Of course he understands that the five-round fight against Khabib will be a nightmare for him.

“He just has the puncher’s chance, but Khabib has never been knocked down. He’s never even been wobbled.

“I think Khabib’s chin is strong enough for the lightweight and welterweight divisions.

“Physically and tactically, Khabib is stronger than Conor. Khabib has better cardio than Conor and 100 per cent Khabib has better wrestling and grappling.

“We will choke him out when we decide to do it.

“Of course, Conor’s left hand is very dangerous and he can throw the right uppercut. That’s all. Nothing else.”

McGregor and Nurmagomedov will do battle at UFC 229 on October 7.