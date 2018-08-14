White makes crazy McGregor claim

Dana White believes that Conor McGregor is underrated, despite the Irishman being the face of the UFC and the company’s first ever-simultaneous two-division champion.

McGregor has become one of the most famous athletes in the world. He is undoubtedly the biggest name in the UFC.

He has broken into stardom from a humble Irish background due to a combination of his skills inside the MMA octagon/boxing ring as well his charismatic personality.

UFC president White believes that because of McGregor’s gregarious nature, he does not get enough credit for his actual fighting.

“It’s funny to say this because of how popular he is and what a huge star he is, but I think Conor McGregor is one of the most underrated fighters in the UFC,” White said recently.

“Every time Conor McGregor comes out to fight somebody new and it’s a wrestler or it’s whatever, this is the fight that Conor is going to lose.

“He said that he would knock out Jose Aldo the way he did it, he said he would do it in the first round.

“A lot of people picked him to lose to Eddie Alvarez because of Eddie Alvarez’s style and wrestling. Look how he looked there.

“Leading up to the fight when he fought Chad Mendes – Chad Mendes is a wrestler, everybody believed that he would do that. Then after [Conor] won everybody said that Chad Mendes didn’t have enough time to train for it. The list goes on and on.”

White’s theory will be tested in October at UFC 229 when McGregor meets Khabib Nurmagomedov… needless to say Nurmagomedov is currently the favourite for that meeting.