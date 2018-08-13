Ferguson cleared for UFC return

UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson has been given the all clear to return to the octagon after a tumultuous 2018.

The former interim title holder suffered a freak injury while walking around backstage at a UFC event in April. Ferguson tore his ACL in the process and his fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov was shelved for a fourth time.

Now, after surgery and months of rehabilitation, ‘El Cucuy’ confirmed on Instagram that he is ready and waiting for a fight.

Ferguson’s last appearance in the octagon was at UFC 216 in October, where he submitted Kevin Lee in the third round. The result saw him increase his current win streak to ten. Neither UFC overlord Dana White nor Ferguson’s camp have revealed any plans for his return fight.