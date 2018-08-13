Ferguson cleared for UFC return

UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson has been given the all clear to return to the octagon after a tumultuous 2018.
The former interim title holder suffered a freak injury while walking around backstage at a UFC event in April. Ferguson tore his ACL in the process and his fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov was shelved for a fourth time.
“Keep Fighting” I Can’t Say Its Going To Be Easy… But I Will Say Everything In My Life Has Prepared Me For This Test. Whatever You Are Going Through Remember Someone Has It Worse… Thank You Everyone For The Thoughts & Prayers…Real Talk. #TeamElCucuy I Hate Sitting On The Sidelines, but “belt or no belt I won’t allow that to define me…” This Is #MyRoadToRecoveryXT #TonyFergusonMMA SnapJitsu™️ #SnapDownCity 🙏😌 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 -Champ #snapintuit
Now, after surgery and months of rehabilitation, ‘El Cucuy’ confirmed on Instagram that he is ready and waiting for a fight.
Ferguson’s last appearance in the octagon was at UFC 216 in October, where he submitted Kevin Lee in the third round. The result saw him increase his current win streak to ten. Neither UFC overlord Dana White nor Ferguson’s camp have revealed any plans for his return fight.