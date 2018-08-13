Poirer backs Nurmagomedov over McGregor

Dustin Poirier believes Khabib Nurmagomedov will beat Conor McGregor when the two meet in UFC 229’s mega-fight for the lightweight belt.

If Poirier can beat Nate Diaz at UFC 230 there is every chance he will get the opportunity to face the victor of Nurmagomedov vs McGregor.

And the 29-year-old is of the opinion that the Russian will emerge trumps.

“I’m kinda leaning toward Khabib,” Poirier said recently.

“I just don’t know if he’s going to stop Conor or whatnot, but I’m thinking he’s going to get the victory.”

However, he feels McGregor can cause an upset.

“I mean, he [McGregor] has a huge chance,” Poirier added.

“He’s [McGregor] got great timing, great judge of distance. We’ll just see if the takedown defence holds up and the cardio holds up. That’s all he has to do.

“The openings will be there, but he just has to stand the test of the wrestling and the conditioning, the physical part that Khabib’s going to put on early in the fight.”

Whether Poirer would rather face Nurmagomedov or if he genuinely believes that Nurmagomedov will win is unclear.

It was of course McGregor who made light work of Poirer, downing him with punches less than two minutes into the contest way back at UFC 178 when the two met.