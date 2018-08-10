Gustafsson still on course for UFC return

Alexander Gustafsson is expected to make his UFC return before the end of 2018 after seeing his scheduled comeback called off earlier this month.

Former lightweight title contender Gustafsson hasn’t stepped into the Octagon since May 2017 after being forced to undergo shoulder surgery.

The Swede was due to take on Luke Rockhold and then Luke Oezdemir at UFC 227 earlier this month, but both opponents pulled out before Gustafsson himself was removed from the card through injury.

UFC president Dana White has revealed that Gustafsson’s issue was a serious hamstring problem, although he remains hopeful that his return will take place in the next three months.

“It wasn’t a minor injury, he actually had a serious injury to his hamstring,” White told UFC Unfiltered.

“He doesn’t have to do surgery. He’s doing physical therapy, and we’re hoping he can come back before the end of the year. He was hurt, a legitimate injury, and he’s working on it.”