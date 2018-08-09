White pooh-poohs GSP’s lightweight title talk

UFC President Dana White has poured cold water on Georges St-Pierre’s notion that he could fight the winner of Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s upcoming lightweight title bout.

GSP was the dominant welterweight champ between 2007 and 2013 until he decided to retire from the Octagon.

He made a spectacular return to the sport at UFC 217 last November to win the middleweight crown after defeating Michael Bisping, before giving up the belt just weeks later citing colitis.

A fully recovered GSP now wants to get back in the Octagon and has made no secret of his desire to take on the winner of October’s superfight provided the UFC let him.

GSP has mentioned on several occasions that he wants to drop down to 155-pounds to fight.

A win would make St-Pierre the first fighter in the history of the UFC to win titles at three different weights, but White made it clear he is not ken on the idea.

“Yeah, that’s probably not going to happen,” White told reporters on Tuesday. “He gave up the 170-pound belt, he gave up the 185-pound belt. I mean it’s like – no. Pick a division.”

However, White said he was open to the idea of the Canadian returning to the Octagon later this year for the UFC’s Toronto event on December 8.

“We haven’t talked, but it sounds like we will,” White said. “Toronto makes sense. Toronto wouldn’t be bad.”