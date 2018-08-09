Aldo open to lightweight showdown

After resurrecting his career with an impressive victory over Jeremy Stephens at UFC on FOX 30 on Saturday, Jose Aldo says he wants to win back the featherweight title but also is not opposed to moving up to lightweight where some big names wait.

A brutal punch to the body of Stephens followed by some ground and pound spelled a return to the win column for former featherweight champion Aldo.

With current featherweight champion Max Holloway out injured, Aldo wants clarification on his situation before deciding his next move. One thing is certain though, the Brazilian wants the belt back before retiring.

“First, we have to have Max’s answer to know about the near future and what decisions we have to make,” the 31-year-old said.

“The plan remains the same because I want to become champion. I want to stop as champion. I want to fight for the belt. If I get the title, I’ll stop with the title.”

If Aldo has to wait for a title shot though, he hinted that he is willing to move up in weight to feature in a high-profile bout against the likes of Conor McGregor or Nate Diaz.

“If there’s an opportunity [to move up], I want it,” Aldo added.

“Not because of the weight cut, but to do a big fight. I think that’s what’s missing in my career, testing myself a little bit against other athletes from other divisions.

“It would be great. But I’m waiting for a definition in the division so we can make this decision in the future.”