Nurmagomedov pays homeless man for pushups

UFC Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has appeared in a bizarre video where he appears to pay a homeless after he does some pushups.

The Russian is set to feature in a superfight against the returning Conor McGregor at UFC 229 in Las Vegas in October. Nurmagomedov has been vocal about his chances against the controversial Irishman, but has copped some criticism for posting a quite peculiar story on his Instagram.

In the video, Khabib is with his cousin Abubaker, where the duo are laughing at a homeless person doing pushups, after which they pay the man.

What are your thoughts on this video posted by Khabib of him and his cousin paying homeless people to do press ups for money… 🤔 Personally we feel it's disgusting and degrading.. Especially them constantly laughing at those involved.. 😡 pic.twitter.com/msE5i9ureE — The MMA Bible (@TheMMABible) August 6, 2018

