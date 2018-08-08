Till focussed on legacy, nothing else

In an incredibly candid interview, Darren Till has revealed that he puts his career over his family and will do anything to become the ‘greatest’ fighter in the UFC.

UFC welterweight Till will challenge Tyron Woodley for his belt at UFC 228 on September eighth in Dallas, Texas.

The 24-year-old Scouser is yet to taste defeat in the UFC in six fights and his rags to riches story bears many similarities to that of Conor McGregor.

While backstage at UFC 227 on Saturday, Till revealed just how much fighting means to him and how much he is willing to sacrifice to achieve his goals.

“I’m not in this to make money, be a champion, leave,” Till told reporters.

“I’m in this for people to say at the end of it, ‘You were the greatest.’ That’s my only mentality. F***k money, f***k everything else.

“You can’t have worries outside of this game.

“I’ve got a girlfriend who’s nearly seven months pregnant. I don’t really care.

“I’ve got a daughter in Brazil right now who I haven’t seen for one year. I don’t really care.

“I just care about legacy and greatness. That’s what I’m in this for.”