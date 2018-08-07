St-Pierre eyes winner of McGregor, Nurmagomedov

Georges St-Pierre has fought just once in the last five years but the former multi-division UFC champion could be lured back into the octagon if offered a fight with the winner of the bout between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

St-Pierre has not fought since defeating Michael Bisping to win the UFC middleweight title at UFC 217 last November. After that bout, St-Pierre vacated the belt, citing a digestive issue called ulcerative colitis, a potential product of him moving up in weight.

Prior to that title heist, St-Pierre last fought in 2013 against Johny Hendricks as he successfully defended his welterweight belt for the eighth consecutive time.

However, with confirmation of the lightweight (155 pound) title fight between McGregor and Nurmagomedov, set for UFC 229 on the sixth of October at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, St-Pierre has stated that he is now interested in another return to the sport and could well fight before the year’s end.

“I would be interested in that fight,” St-Pierre said.

“That’s a win-win situation. It’s a legacy upgrade and it’s good money, it’s gonna be a big fight. Yeah. However, I fought at 170 (welterweight), I relinquished a title. I fought at 185 (middleweight), I relinquished a title. I don’t think UFC will let me fight for the title at 155 (lightweight). They will be afraid I relinquish and I leave the division in ruins.

“From my perspective, it’s a very winning situation. For UFC, it’s a big risk for them. Like I said, I’m older. I know Khabib, I’ve met Khabib many times. Khabib is actually bigger than me. He’s a bigger guy.”

St-Pierre has never dropped to 155 pounds before. But he thinks he could do it, if need be.

“I think I could make it,” St-Pierre said.

“I’ve never tried it, I’m not a fan of big weight cuts, but are they gonna let me do that? I don’t know.”