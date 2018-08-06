No world tour for Nurmagomedov v McGregor

UFC overlord Dana White has confirmed there are is no world tour planned for the promotion of the superfight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor.

The brand announced the fight on Friday, much to the pleasure of millions of fans around the world. It will be McGregor’s first octagon appearance in nearly two years, during which Nurmagomedov has picked up the lightweight belt and kept his superlative undefeated record.

Given the passionate following of the fighters, the bout is expected to be a huge pay-per-view success. However, with just eight weeks until the UFC 229 blockbuster, White said they still need to plan some promotion events.

“We don’t have time for a world tour,” said White, who might still be hungover from the McGregor v Mayweather circus.

“These guys are going to fight the first week of October. Both guys are going to go into camp. I’ll do something fun, and we’ll do some different stuff. We’re literally having a big meeting on Monday to get this stuff in order and get it going.”

Vamos Brasilia ❤️ A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jul 24, 2018 at 9:27am PDT

McGregor fueled the fire with a bizarre attack on the bus carrying Nurmagomedov at UFC 223 in April. White is confident that there won’t be any repeat antics by the hot-headed Irishman.

“I’m pretty confident that we can control what happened,” he continued.

“What happened in New York, obviously if you look at when that happened, everybody was loading on to the buses, everything was done, and our staff still handled it pretty damn well for what was going on and how it went down. And obviously now, we’re very aware and very ready. Nothing’s going to happen.”

The superfight will be for the undisputed UFC lightweight title and is set to take place on October 6 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.