Johnson concerned about health after losing to Cejudo

Demetrious Johnson was philosophical after his shock-defeat to Henry Cejudo and said he is main priority was not getting his belt back but rather getting his health back.

Johnson’s 2,142-day run as flyweight champion is now over after he lost to Cejudo via points at UFC 227.

The result was a major upset.

Johnson was chasing a record-extending 12th title defence but it wasn’t to be and his legendary streak is now over.

Instead of demanding an immediate rematch though, Johnson wants the injuries he suffered during the bout to heal first.

“I think I probably tore my right LCL and then my right foot might be broken,” Johnson revealed at the post-fight press conference.

“Losing happens. Every great champion loses. I’ve lost before when I fought Dom [Cruz], I lose in the gym, so I’m fine. I’m more upset about the injuries, but other than that, I’m okay.

“I’m not going to sit here and be like, ‘Oh, I want a rematch, blah, blah, blah.’ I need to get healthy first.

“My health is number one and I’m not going to sign a contract if I can’t get through eight weeks of training camp to get ready for a fight; so, first things first, I’ll get home, get an MRI on my knee, my foot, see what the damage is, get that healed up, start training, go from there.”

Johnson and Cejudo are now tied at 1-1 and a rematch would surely be organised if the former requested one, considering he is one of the greatest athletes the UFC has ever seen.