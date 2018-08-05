Diaz angered, confused by McGregor announcement

Not everyone was happy with the UFC’s bombshell announcement that Conor McGregor is returning to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor’s old foe Nate Diaz, who had just announced his return to the octagon at the same press conference, clearly wasn’t happy with the news – although there may have been some confusion involved.

During the UFC’s promo for Khabib vs McGregor, Diaz abruptly left the press conference and then tweeted afterwards ‘I’m not fighthing on that show f– the UFC’.

It seems like Diaz may have thought that the UFC was putting his fight against Dustin Poirier on the same bill as McGregor vs Nurmagomedov. In reality, Diaz returns at UFC 230, while McGregor will be back at UFC 229.

I’m not fighting on that show fuk the @ufc — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 3, 2018

Certainly Dana White and the UFC didn’t know why Diaz was angry.

“I have no idea,” White said when asked about the tweet. “We have a guy who works here at the UFC who loves the Diaz brothers and he wanted to get this fight done. He wanted to do this, he thought it was time that Nate Diaz wanted to come back. This is his problem, not mine.”

Diaz later called out both McGregor and Nurmagomedov, saying they were both his ‘little b——‘.

“I whipped ones’ ass, and I slapped the f—k out of the other one,” Diaz said. “So they’re both my little b——. That’s who I got.

“Right in his face, he didn’t do s—. He’s scared for his life, him and all his Russian friends,” Diaz said, in reference to two altercations he had with Nurmagomedov and his team.

During his press conference, Diaz claimed that a lawsuit was the reason he hadn’t fought in nearly two years.

“Since my last fight, I’ve been in a lawsuit, so I wasn’t eligible to fight. I don’t know why nobody told you guys that,” he said.