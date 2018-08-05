White on McGregor v Nurmagomedov: ‘This thing is going to be massive’

UFC president Dana White is really excited about Conor McGregor’s comeback fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

No can deny that the UFC is just a little less fun when McGregor isn’t around, and having him back and going up against a massive rival like Nurmagomedov for the UFC Lightweight title has got everyone pretty pumped.

Not least of which UFC head honcho Dana White, who is clearly is ready to forget all about McGregor’s brush with the law and focus on matters inside the octagon.

“We knew this was the fight to make, ” UFC president White told Fox Sports. “I believe it is the biggest fight in the history of the company, other than the Mayweather fight. This thing is going to be massive.”

McGregor pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct following the now infamous incident at a UFC media day when he threw a metal dolly into a window of a bus parked at the Barclay’s Center.

The bus was carrying a group of UFC athletes and employees at the time – including Nurmagomedov, reportedly the target of McGregor’s rage. Two fighters were injured in the attack.

But White is confident it won’t be an issue between the two men going forward.

“Conor came and did what he did and didn’t expect the results that happened. I think we are not going to have any problems with these guys,” he said.

McGregor became the first fighter to hold two titles simultaneously when he beat Eddie Alvarez in his last UFC fight, but lost both the featherweight and lightweight belts due to inactivity, choosing instead to enter into a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather last year.

“Conor is living proof of pound for pound. He is willing to fight anyone in the world who thinks they are better than him – it’s what makes him so popular, this is another fight to cement his legacy as one of the best ever.”

Looks like Conor McGregor is back where he belongs.