McGregor to face Khabib at UFC 229

Conor McGregor will face his first UFC contest in almost two years after confirmation that the former lightweight title holder will take on current champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

At a news conference to mark the UFC’s 25th anniversary in Los Angeles on Friday, president Dana White announced that McGregor will take on Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, in October.

There has been speculation for several weeks that the pair have been in talks for a big-money Las Vegas showdown and a deal has now been reached for McGregor to enter the Octagon for the first time since beating Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight belt in November 2016.

White said: “The fight is done, October, Las Vegas. It’s on, ladies and gentlemen.”

The announcement of the fight comes less than a month since McGregor avoided jail for his role in attacking a bus containing Nurmagomedov and other UFC fighters, prior to UFC 223. The Irishman claimed that was in retaliation for the Russian’s previous run-in with team-mate Artem Lobov.

Nurmagomedov would go on to win the lightweight strap on that show after McGregor was stripped of the belt for failing to defend it.