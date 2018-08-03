Khabib: Show me the money

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed he will only step into the octagon with Conor McGregor if the payday is right.

McGregor recently resolved his legal issues following his bizzare bus attack at UFC 223 in April. Bad blood between the McGregor and Nurmagomedov camps had apparently fueled the incident. Nonetheless, with McGregor cleared to fight in the US, the UFC is set to take advantage of the beef between the two.

“I hope it’s gonna be made,” the Russian told TMZ.

“I hope they gonna make this fight, because I really want change this guy’s face. I really want to meet him alone inside the cage, only me and him.”

As eager as the Dagestan native is to dominate McGregor, he wants a fair cut of the purse, given he’s the undefeated reigning champion.

“Interesting situation, if they want to make money fight, they have to pay me, too,” Nurmagomedov continued.

“I’m not going give him chance like about use my name, and Conor make money, and UFC make money, and I make $200,000. No way.

“They want to use me? I’m the undefeated, undisputed UFC lightweight champion. I don’t need him. He need me. He’s like 2-2 [in his last four fights]. He don’t fight two years. He don’t deserve this type of shot. Dustin Poirier. He deserve this. If they want to use me and make a lot of millions, use my name, no way. They want a money fight? Please pay me.”

Nurmagomedov boasts superlative unbeaten record of 26 bouts, with his last ten being under the UFC banner.