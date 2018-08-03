Nate Diaz to return to octagon after two-year absence

Nate Diaz will return to the UFC octagon in November after more than two years on the sidelines to take on Dustin Poirier.

The lightweight bout will take place November 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City as the co-main event at UFC 230, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Nate Diaz vs. Dustin Poirier is set for UFC 230 at Madison Square Garden, multiple sources say. The fight is expected to be officially announced at tomorrow’s press conference. First reported by @latimespugmire. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 3, 2018

Diaz is no stranger to the main event, having participated in two of the most high-profile and lucrative UFC pay-per-view cards in history.

The first was the March 2016 victory against Conor McGregor, a fight he accepted on less than two weeks’ notice.

The second was an epic rematch that led to a decision victory for the Irishman and is widely regarded as one of the greatest UFC fights of all time.

Since then, Diaz has ducked several potential returns to the octagon, most recently passing on the opportunity to face Georges St-Pierre at Saturday’s UFC 227.

😁 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) August 2, 2018

But now the 33-year-old is back, taking on an opponent in Piorier who has risen to third in the UFC lightweight rankings after winning eight of his last 10 bouts.

The fight will be formally announced Friday at a UFC press conference at the Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles.