Covington hands UFC belt to Trump

When Colby Covington beat Rafael dos Anjos to win the UFC interim welterweight title at June’s UFC 225 show, he vowed to present the belt to American President Donald Trump.

Unlike several notable athletes and teams – including Super Bowl winners, the Philadelphia Eagles – Covington made a point of declaring that he wanted to visit the White House and mark his achievement with the President.

“I’m going to celebrate how a real American should celebrate winning a world a title, and that’s going to the White House to see Mr. Donald Trump and put this on his desk, unlike the Filth-a-delphia Eagles disrespecting our flag,” he said at UFC 225.

Like @POTUS @realDonaldTrump always says: Promises made. Promises kept. Pleasure to finally meet you Mr. President. Thank you for always putting America first! #maga #GreatAmericanWinningMachine 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/yYZWkdd5wS — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) August 2, 2018

Now, Covington has fulfilled his promise after becoming the first UFC fighter in history to meet with a sitting President.

Along with UFC president Dana White, Covington visited the White House this week and reportedly spent around 30 minutes with Trump, before posting pictures of the meeting on social media.

The 30-year-old also presented Trump with a replica UFC title to keep as a souvenir.