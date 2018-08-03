Johnson’s plans for total domination

UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson outlined his plans for world domination in his weight class.

The American has stamped his authority on the flyweight division, having successfully defended his title no less than eleven times, a UFC record.

Now, at UFC 227 in Los Angeles on Saturday, Johnson faces Henry Cejudo for the second time in his career in another title defence, where he is the overwhelming favourite.

With the brand seemingly running out of opponents for the Kentucky native, Johnson is looking further afield.

“If I was to, like, go out and collect all the belts, now that’s something that’s like, ‘OK, I’ve proven that I’m the best,’” the 31-year-old told MMA Juinkie.

“If I was to go to ONE Championship, win the flyweight division there. Go to Rizin, win the flyweight division there. And then go to Bellator…win the belt there. Now this speaks volumes.

“For me to have every unique looking belt around the world, that’s what gets me excited if you really want to know. That’s where it’s like, ‘You have me interested now.’”