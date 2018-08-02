Dillashaw plans on crushing Garbrandt again

UFC Bantamweight Champion TJ Dillashaw, who initially took control of the 135-pound division with a knockout victory over Cody Garbrandt, plans on doing the same again at UFC 227 this weekend.

In their first meeting on November 4, 2017, at UFC 217 in New York, Dillashaw (18F 15W 3L KO7) knocked out Garbrandt (12F 11W 1L KO9) in the second round to win UFC Bantamweight Championship.

The rematch takes place this weekend at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and Dillashaw told UFC 227 Embedded that he plans on showing a very different approach, this time around, as compared to their first meeting.

“I’m a killer man, I’m a killer now once it hits the floor,” Dillashaw said. “I haven’t even got to show it yet.

“My only fight was Cody and I knocked Cody out in the second round and I didn’t even get to show it off. We plan on giving him that death squeeze this fight.”

“This is the last time I’ll ever have to hear Cody Garbrandt’s name. He’ll never get another shot.”