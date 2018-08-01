McGregor on Khabib fight: It’s close

Conor McGregor revealed that negotiations for his return to the UFC are quickly coming to a head.

The former double champion has spent nearly two years away from the octagon after brief excursion through the boxing world and then the courtroom following his bizarre outburst at UFC 223 in April.

But now the Irishman is back on track for a return to the brand that elevated him to stardom and what a return it’s shaping up to be.

McGregor is looking to fight current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is undefeated after 25 fights in MMA.

TMZ caught up with McGregor who was running in New York City, where the fight is rumoured to be taking place before the end of the year.

“It’s not official, but we’re close,” quipped the 30-year-old.

“I believe so – I hope so, [that it will be in 2018]. I’m pushing for it. You know, I [expletive] love New York City. To be able to be here free, a free man walking around this place – what a city. What a [expletive] city. I’d love to fight in the Garden, again, but I believe this one is for Las Vegas.”

The potential bout is expected to be one of the highest grossing pay-per-views in the history of the UFC.