Johnson: I signed on for Dillashaw fight

UFC Flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson says he agreed to fight bantamweight belt holder T.J. Dillashaw earlier this year, but the proposed superfight never happened due to him suffering an injury.

A face off between the two title holders has been talked about for months, with UFC supremo Dana White trying hard to make it happen but to no avail.

Once he was healthy, the offer apparently didn’t come back around again.

Johnson has said all along that he is willing to fight as long as his financial terms are met, and that was the case as he agreed to fight Dillashaw earlier this year, but a shoulder injury that required surgery put paid to the contest and it was never offered again.

“I accepted the fight, I got injured, I had surgery, and they never offered it to me after I got injured,” Johnson said during Tuesday’s UFC 227 media conference call.

“When they offered it to me I accepted, I got injured and got surgery, and then when it came time to fight again, from my understanding, from my management’s point of view, T.J. got offered to fight Cody (Garbrandt) with a brand new deal, so God bless him for getting a new deal to fight Cody.

“So the entire lead-up to this fight, even in July, I was never offered to fight T.J. Dillashaw. Before I got injured I was up for fighting him, then they moved on and went with Cody and T.J.”

Johnson and Dillashaw will be in the Octagon this weekend in Los Angeles, but not with each other as both men are scheduled to defend their titles on Saturday night at UFC 227 against Henry Cejudo and Cody Garbrandt respectively.

Johnson puts his belt on the line against Cejudo in the co-main event before Dillashaw meets Garbrandt in a rematch of the fight that saw the 32-year old hand Garbrandt his first defeat last November.

Should both men retain their belts, the interest in a bout between the duo will only increase. It is a fight Johnson said he is still open to as long as the “money is right”.

“I’ve always been up front about these super fights,” said Johnson. “Everyone keeps asking me.”

“If the money’s not there and the compensation’s not there, then I’m going to keep doing what I’m doing.

“It’s obviously up to my management to make that happen. My management knows what I want, the UFC knows what I want and for me, I just show up and fight the No. 1 contender in the flyweight division and will continue to do that until something comes to my table that’s appetizing.”

Commenting on his second fight with Cejudo, who he defeated via a first-round TKO at UFC 197 in April 2017, Johnson said he was interested to see what his 31-year old opponent could bring to the Octagon a second time round.

“I’m sure he’s going to come out and try to show me something new, and I’m looking forward to it,” Johnson said.

“I’ve had rematches before. This isn’t the first time. Taken on John Dodson twice and fought Joseph Benavidez twice.

“Obviously you have to fight a little different. It’s a brand new fight so whatever happened in the past is the past. I expect to see a newly minted Henry Cejudo and I’m going to go out there and test his skills.”