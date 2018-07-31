Aldo saves career, wants title shot

Jose Aldo saved his career on Saturday night at UFC on Fox 30 as he defeated Jeremy Stephens and now the Brazilian wants another fight for the featherweight belt.

Aldo’s career was quite possibly at stake on Saturday night in Calgary as he faced Stephens in a featherweight showdown.

Getting on at 31-years-of-age and having lost three of his last four fights, a defeat to Stephens quite possibly would have spelt the end of his relevance in the featherweight division.

However, Aldo showed his class as he survived a ferocious flurry of initial punches from Stephens to then land a brutal body shot and follow that up with some ground and pound that eventually led to a first round TKO.

Speaking afterwards, Aldo made it clear that he still has plans to become the featherweight champion again.

“So that’s all the work that we’re going to doing for now,” Aldo said following his victory.

“I think the performance was good enough to catch the eyes of the matchmakers again, and show that I do belong here.

“I am a top fighter in this division, and I’m ready to get another title shot eventually in this run.

“A lot of people were looking at me and thinking, ‘Where is he now? Is he the same fighter that he was before?’ But I had my group behind me. I was able to keep calm and do the work.”

With three fights left on his current UFC contract, Saturday’s success was much needed for the man who Conor McGregor defeated in 13 seconds.

As for his next bout though, it’s unclear what the UFC has in store as Max Holloway is currently shelved and Frankie Edgar is scheduled to fight “Korean Zombie”. If Brian Ortega is saved for Holloway’s return, Aldo’s best-case scenario would be a meeting with Cub Swanson.