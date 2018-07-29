Poirier challenges Khabib after Alvarez win

Dustin Poirier immediately set his sights on UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov after winning his rematch with Eddie Alvarez.

Poirier and Alvarez’s first encounter last year ended in a no contest after the latter was penalised for illegal knee strikes and their second meeting at UFC Fight Night, in Calgary, wasn’t without controversy either.

Alvarez was pulled off the downed Poirier in the second round by the referee after connecting with a pair of 12-6 elbows. When the fight restarted, Poirier immediately went on the offensive.

He launched a series of punches, elbows, kicks and knees, before Alvarez eventually went down and the referee called a halt to proceedings.

Afterwards, Poirier made it clear that he wants to face Nurmagomedov, albeit the Russian is expected to face former champion Conor McGregor later this year.

“Just look at my track record,” Poirier said.

“Eddie Alvarez, former champ. Anthony Pettis, former champ. Justin Gaethje, former [WSOF] champ. Eddie Alvarez, former champ. That’s four champions in a row.

“What else do I gotta do [to get a title shot]? This is like my 23rd fight in the UFC. C’mon. Khabib-y, where you at?”