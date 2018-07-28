Holloway making progress in recovery

Dana White has delivered an encouraging medical update on Max Holloway after concerns over the UFC featherweight champion’s future.

Holloway was forced to pull out of his title defence against Brian Ortega at UFC 226 earlier this month after he was hospitalised in the build-up to the clash for showing concussion-like symptoms.

The 26-year-old travelled to Las Vegas for testing over the problem, with fears among fight fans that he would not be able to compete again.

However, UFC president White does expect Holloway to re-enter the Octagon after revealing that the Hawaiian is making encouraging progress in his recovery.

“He’s doing well. They gave him a time frame. I’d actually like to wait a little longer on his time frame and make sure that he’s 100 percent,” White told MMAjunkie.

“It either had to do with concussion, or they believe it happened to him because he was cutting weight at that time. We still don’t know for sure.

“But we know he’s doing OK, he’s healthy, and he’s doing a lot better.”