Khabib: Deal must be right to fight McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov insists he won’t accept a cheap payday to step into the Octagon against Conor McGregor.

After being spared jail by a court in New York earlier this week, McGregor is now expected to end an almost two-year wait to compete in UFC and face Nurmagomedov.

However, current UFC lightweight champion Nurmagomedov will only agree to face the former title holder on his terms.

“I’m not going to give him a chance to make money and fight with me,” Nurmagomedov said, during a Q&A prior to the UFC FIght Night weigh-ins.

“Without me, this fight is impossible. If they want to pay for me a couple hundred thousand and make this fight, make money for UFC and make money for Conor, for a couple hundred thousand, no way, brother.

“Conor is 2-2 in his last four fights. He doesn’t deserve a title shot. But we know that’s the money fight.”

McGregor was stripped of his lightweight belt after failing to return to the Octagon after last summer’s boxing clash with Floyd Mayweather.

Nurmagomedov claimed the vacant title by beating Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 and the unbeaten Russian is confident he would get the better of McGregor.

“My plan is make him flat, make him tired and make him give up,” Nurmagomedov said.

“This is my plan. I don’t want to finish him early. I want to make him pay for all things that happen. I can’t believe we finally going to fight. We have to sign [the contract]. We have to know where we’re going to fight.

“He don’t have conditioning. He don’t have wrestling. He don’t have anything.”