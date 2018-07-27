Poirier confident of title shot, despite McGregor return

Dustin Poirier is confident he will still get a shot at the UFC lightweight title, despite Conor McGregor’s expected return to the Octagon.

McGregor avoided jail time in New York on Thursday after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct for throwing a trolly at a bus containing several high-profile fighters at UFC 223, last April.

Speculation has already turned towards a potential match-up between McGregor and lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov later this year.

Unanswered questions will be resolved on Saturday night… #UFCCalgary pic.twitter.com/Oj4CEoLqjt — UFC (@ufc) July 26, 2018

However, Poirier also has his eyes on the belt and believes victory over former champion Eddie Alvarez at UFC Fight Night this weekend should earn him an opportunity, although he accepts he may have to wait until 2019.

“Nothing changes,” Poirier told MMAjunkie.

“I’m still fighting for the world title after I beat Eddie Alvarez on Saturday. The only thing that’s going to change is I’m going to have a little bit more down time to hang out with my daughter.

“I’m going to fight Eddie Alvarez on Saturday night. I’m going to fight for the title beginning of next year.”