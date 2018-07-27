Nurmagomedov challenges free McGregor

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has issued a challenge to Conor McGregor following his brush with the law.

The Irishman pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in a New York court on Thursday. The result sees McGregor avoid a felony, finally putting the UFC 223 bus attack behind him and leaving him free to fight once more.

No sooner had McGregor walked down the court house stairs than the undefeated Russian called him out on social media.

Upon hearing the news of Conor’s settlement, @TeamKhabib just issued me the following statement: "Glad that he stayed out of jail, because I wouldn’t be able to punish him in that case. Now he needs to bring his Irish team to MSG in November and finish our business." — John Morgan (@MMAjunkieJohn) July 26, 2018

While McGregor has been training, he has not fought in the octagon since November 2016. Neither he nor UFC overlord Dana White has confirmed a fight, but McGregor v Nurmagomedov is rumoured to take place before the end of the year.