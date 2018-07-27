McGregor pleads guilty, avoids jail time

UFC star Conor McGregor has avoided jail time by pleading guilty to disorderly conduct in New York on Thursday.

The former lightweight and featherweight champion threw a trolly at a bus carrying several high-profile fighters at UFC 223 at the Barclays Centre in April.

McGregor and his team reached a deal with the prosecution, where he will have to undergo anger management treatment. The Irishman was also ordered to pay damages to the bus company, which he already had.

“I just want to say I’m thankful to the DA [District Attorney] and the judge for allowing me to move forward,” said McGregor outside the court.

“I want to say to my friends, my family, my fans: thank you for the support.”

McGregor has not fought in the octagon since November 2016, but his manager Audie Attar confirmed that it’s “back to business” for The Notorious.

“Now that this is passed us, we can focus on things that have been on hold for some time,” said Attar in a statement.

“Conor’s been training. He’s in shape. He’s ready to go. Now it’s just about getting back to business and we hope to have some news to announce very soon.”