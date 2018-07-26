Cormier: Ive done it right

Daniel Cormier believes that his spotless doping record coupled with his achievements inside the octagon make him one of the greatest athletes the UFC has ever seen.

For much of his career in the UFC, Cormier’s reputation has been tainted by his rivalry with Jon Jones. The two have fought twice and Jones has emerged victorious on both occasions however one was later changed to a no-contest after Jones failed a drug test.

Outside of those two match-ups, Cormier has not lost to anyone else and after beating Stipe Miocic he became a simultaneous multiple division champion (light heavyweight champion and heavyweight champion).

However, it’s not just being a double champion that explains why Cormier believes he is one of the greatest of all time. The 39-year-old is adamant that how you get to the top is as important as getting there. And he is immensely proud of the journey he has taken and the manner in which he has behaved throughout.

“Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, these guys have none of these bad things tied to their names and these are the guys I should share the conversation with,” Cormier said recently.

”I’ve never had any negatives and I’ve never had to go in front of any commission and explain why my test came up messed up. That’s why I should be in the conversation because I’ve done things the correct way.

“I’ve been tested by USADA since 2001 and I’ve never once had anything come up.

“It’s really not that hard to not test positive. Whether it be tainted supplements or anything else. You just don’t cheat. Don’t cheat and you don’t fail the test. It’s really not that hard.”

Cormier’s last ever fight will be against Brock Lesnar sometime in 2019. It seems likely that he will fight between now and then though. As good a career as he has had, he will be risking his legacy in these next two fights.