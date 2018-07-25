Woodley to defend belt against Till at UFC 228

Tyron Woodley is set to defend his welterweight belt against England’s Darren Till on September 8 at UFC 228, according to reports.

ESPN reported that an agreement has been reached, with official confirmation of the bout coming later from the UFC.

News of the fight will be a blow to interim title holder Colby Covington, who was assumed to be Woodley’s next opponent following his win last month over Rafael dos Anjos.

Covington, who underwent surgery on Tuesday for a nasal problem, will now be stripped of his belt.

Woodley (18-3-1) has held the title for almost two years following a first-round knockout victory over Robbie Lawler in 2016. He has defended his title three times, with a majority draw and unanimous decision win over Stephen Thompson, and another decision win over Demian Maia.

The reigning champion has not fought since undergoing shoulder surgery following the Maia fight in July 2017.

The undefeated Till, meanwhile, came to prominence after his first-round knockout of Donald Cerrone at UFC Gdansk in October last year.

He followed up that performance with a unanimous decision win over Thompson at UFC Liverpool in May, a fight he missed weight by three pounds for.

UFC 228 will be held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The co-main event will be the women’s flyweight title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Nicco Montano.