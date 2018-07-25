Forgotten Alvarez wants improved contract

Eddie Alvarez fights for the last time on his current UFC contract and the former lightweight champion believes his new deal should return more money that what he is earning at the moment.

Alvarez went from hero to zero in two rounds against Conor McGregor back in November of 2016.

At the time he held the lightweight belt and a successful title defence would have seen the trajectory of his career take a massive upward jolt.

Instead, McGregor made him look silly as he beat him to the canvas on a few occasions before finishing him off with a tidy combination.

Alvarez has not recovered since. A no-contest was the result of his next clash with Dustin Poirier after he landed illegal knees to Poirier’s head who was a downed opponent.

With his future on the line, Alvarez dug deep to beat Justin Gaethje at the end of 2017.

On Saturday, Alvarez locks horns with Poirier again. The fight will be his last on his current terms of employment with the UFC and provides Alvarez with the opportunity to showcase his worth to the company as he attempts to get a pay increase.

“I think we’d get a deal done for sure. We’re just not there yet. I know with the UFC, you never know when you strike a deal,” Alvarez said in the build-up to the weekend’s action.

“But I’m patient. I’ve learned to be patient, because in the past I’ve gotten ahead of myself and maybe left a lot of money on the table. I don’t know.

“I think what’s fair is fair and every fighter, it’s a very individual thing, how much each fighter deserves and should get paid. I think I bring a lot of value, and when I fight I make this company a lot of money and I make a lot of fans excited. I want to be shared with a little bit more than what I’m being shared with. That’s all.

“I don’t believe it’s significant, no.

“Considering how much the company makes, no. It’s peanuts — it’s a quarter. They’d be flicking me a quarter, considering what they make when I fight. What I’m asking for is not just what I feel I deserve right now.

“In the past eight fights, I look at who I fought — co-main and main events, some of the largest cards in UFC history. With the McGregor fight, sell out crowd, selling out MSG. I’ve been involved in some pretty lucrative (fights) and I feel like

I should be shared with a little more considering. It is what it is. That’s business, man. That’s just the way it goes sometimes.”