Gustafsson out of UFC 227

It appears there will be no light heavyweight bout at UFC 227 after Alexander Gustafsson pulled out due to injury.

The Swede was set to face Volkan Oezdemir in a tasty light heavyweight clash at the UFC showpiece on August 4, but the latter pulled out due to broken nose.

There appeared to be a solution after Anthony Smith – who earned a stunning first round KO win at UFC Fight Night 134 on Saturday – volunteered to fight again in two weeks time against Gustafsson.

But now, the bout will likely be scrapped altogether after Gustafsson suffered an unspecified injury.

“Alex Gustafsson is out of UFC 227 with a minor injury,” a statement from his team read.

“The injury occurred last week. Since that time, we have been working closely with the UFC doctors, our doctors in Sweden, and the experts at the UFC Performance Institute. We have been advised that Alex has a minor injury, and he will not be permitted to compete at UFC 227.

“Had Alex been fit to fight, we were prepared to face Khalil Rountree or anyone else the UFC had asked us, including Daniel Cormier at heavyweight.

“Alex will be fighting again very soon. He will give his side of the story shortly. We don’t care who the opponent is. But whomever we face it should be for the meaningful result of the LHW UFC Title.”

However, the UFC 227 card still has some star power, with TJ Dillashaw facing Cody Garbrandt for the bantamweight title while the mercurial Demetrious Johnson defends his flyweight belt against Henry Cejudo.